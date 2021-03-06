Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $361.36 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Mdex has a market cap of $361.36 million and $230.91 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00009919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

