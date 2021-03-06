MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDJH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Get MDJM alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.