MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

