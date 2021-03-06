Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

