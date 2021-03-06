Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.

MHSDF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

