Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 74,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

