Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

