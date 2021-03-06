Membrana (MBN) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Membrana has a market cap of $1.92 million and $128,564.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,497,566 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

