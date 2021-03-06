Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $53.82 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for about $1,922.17 or 0.03956018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $53.82 million and $13.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00425816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.