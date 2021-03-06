Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $46,829.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.00427491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.21 or 0.04029657 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

