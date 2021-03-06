MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,434.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.99 million and $1,434.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.