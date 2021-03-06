MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,471.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.