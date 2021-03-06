MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 6.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of MercadoLibre worth $311,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MELI traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,470.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,615. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,838.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

