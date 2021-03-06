Mercury (MER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,031.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $2,031.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00463140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00068219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00464358 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

