Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Holdings Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Meredith worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MDP stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

