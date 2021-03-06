Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $742,049.65 and $279,611.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

