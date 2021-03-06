Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

