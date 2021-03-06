Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,666 shares of company stock worth $4,862,858 in the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESA opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

