Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,385,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 11,105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,582.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEOBF remained flat at $$1.88 during trading on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.