Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,385,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 11,105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,582.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEOBF remained flat at $$1.88 during trading on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.
Mesoblast Company Profile
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.