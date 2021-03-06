MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,452.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $308,475.43 and $61,452.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.