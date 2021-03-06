MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,375 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.40 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

