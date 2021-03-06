MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

