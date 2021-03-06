Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Decreased by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 551,100 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $69,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,329,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

