Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

