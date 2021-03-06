MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 22,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of MVIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,999,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 3.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
