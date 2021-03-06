MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 22,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,999,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 3.61.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.