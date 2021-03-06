Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

