MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $198.51 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18.53 or 0.00038850 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $198.51 million and $1.17 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00430933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.10 or 0.04165407 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,711,024 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

