MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

MIND C.T.I. has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.