MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $461,065.59 and approximately $124.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.97 or 0.03330819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00372418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01021444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.82 or 0.00412226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00367279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00249757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023264 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

