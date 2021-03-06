Mirror Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.55 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $247.82 million and $11.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00012114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,153,219 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

