Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $14.50 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $314.49 or 0.00646825 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $445,123.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.00460521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00077592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00082794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00461565 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,099 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.