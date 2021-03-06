Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $42,847.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for about $23.97 or 0.00050114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 612,742 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

