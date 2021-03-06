Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $12.65 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $12.65 or 0.00025457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,025,406 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

