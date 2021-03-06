Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $1.37 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $12.62 or 0.00026421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00464017 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,025,406 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

