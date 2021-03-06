Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Tops $17.58 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for $604.64 or 0.01215707 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $138,118.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00068491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00077683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00460892 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 29,082 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

