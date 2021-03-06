Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $596.40 on Top Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for approximately $596.40 or 0.01256923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 29,082 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

