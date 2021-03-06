Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Cap of $13.37 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $44.44 or 0.00090525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $34,960.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00465139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00068634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00466805 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 300,850 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

