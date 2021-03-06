Mithril Price Tops $0.0227 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Mithril has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.50 or 0.00529551 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

