Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,437,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 11,189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,068.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $$2.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

