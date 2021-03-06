Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,437,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 11,189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,068.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $$2.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
About Mitsubishi Motors
