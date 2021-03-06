MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Up 65.9% in February

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,670. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.04.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.