MktCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $599.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,600.98 and approximately $599.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00460723 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

