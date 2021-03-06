Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

