Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,850,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 701,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.61% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $213,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

