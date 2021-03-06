Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,287,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,199,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.22% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $181,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110,558 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 596,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 224,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.