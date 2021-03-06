Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

