Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce sales of $46.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of MODN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 805,240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $5,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

