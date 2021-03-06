Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

