Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.51 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $1.15 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

MDA is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

