MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 9.7%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 639,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 734,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

