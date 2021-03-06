Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.